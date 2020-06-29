7922 Westwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful and elegant 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms single-family house in Houston, equipped with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The unit is located near, School of the Woods, St Mark Lutheran School, and Valley Oaks Elementary School. Grocery stores like Kroger, Kroger, and La Mexican Fruit & Meat Market. Coffee shops include Starbucks and Pura Coffee. Restaurants include Sonic Drive-In, Domino's Pizza and Burger King. Also near Glenmore Forest Park, Moritz Pech Family Park, and Freed Park.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



