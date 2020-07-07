7830 Rollingbrook Drive

Amenities

LANDLORD WILL NOT REVIEW AN HANDWRITTEN APPLICATION.Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Located on a Cul-de-sac and move in ready. This beautiful house features large windows facing central large atrium which brings in lots of natural light to most rooms. A unique Bright open floor plan with tile floors throughout the house. Spacious dining room and a very large living room. Generous kitchen offers Formica counter-tops, double ovens, fridge, microwave, trash compactor and plenty of storage space. Nearby community pool, playground, dogs trail and club house. House did not flood during hurricane .