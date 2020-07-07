All apartments in Houston
7830 Rollingbrook Drive

7830 Rollingbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7830 Rollingbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
LANDLORD WILL NOT REVIEW AN HANDWRITTEN APPLICATION.Great rental property located in Southwest Houston. Located on a Cul-de-sac and move in ready. This beautiful house features large windows facing central large atrium which brings in lots of natural light to most rooms. A unique Bright open floor plan with tile floors throughout the house. Spacious dining room and a very large living room. Generous kitchen offers Formica counter-tops, double ovens, fridge, microwave, trash compactor and plenty of storage space. Nearby community pool, playground, dogs trail and club house. House did not flood during hurricane .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have any available units?
7830 Rollingbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have?
Some of 7830 Rollingbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Rollingbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Rollingbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Rollingbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Rollingbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 Rollingbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

