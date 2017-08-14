7804 Janak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Look no further, this is the one! Come preview this 2 story patio home! Living space on the first floor, spacious floor plan, located in a gated community and abundant space for guest parking! This home has an open floor plan concept with designer touches throughout. You will not find a kitchen like this within this price range, large island, oversized pantry space, and Bosh appliances. Enjoy the oversized bedrooms upstairs! This was the model home for the builder! Minutes away from I-10, 2 minutes away from Kroger Signature grocery store. This will not last long, schedule your private showing today!! Please Click on the Virtual Tour for a 3D walkthrough!