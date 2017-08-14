All apartments in Houston
7804 Janak Drive

7804 Janak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7804 Janak Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
guest parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Look no further, this is the one! Come preview this 2 story patio home! Living space on the first floor, spacious floor plan, located in a gated community and abundant space for guest parking! This home has an open floor plan concept with designer touches throughout. You will not find a kitchen like this within this price range, large island, oversized pantry space, and Bosh appliances. Enjoy the oversized bedrooms upstairs! This was the model home for the builder! Minutes away from I-10, 2 minutes away from Kroger Signature grocery store. This will not last long, schedule your private showing today!! Please Click on the Virtual Tour for a 3D walkthrough!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Janak Drive have any available units?
7804 Janak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 Janak Drive have?
Some of 7804 Janak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Janak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Janak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Janak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Janak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7804 Janak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Janak Drive offers parking.
Does 7804 Janak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Janak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Janak Drive have a pool?
No, 7804 Janak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Janak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7804 Janak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Janak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Janak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

