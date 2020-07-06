7707 Sign Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1410 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $59 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1351.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with private bath! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



