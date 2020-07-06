All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

7707 Sign Street

7707 Sign St · No Longer Available
Location

7707 Sign St, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1410 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $59 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1351.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Spacious master bedroom with private bath! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Sign Street have any available units?
7707 Sign Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7707 Sign Street currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Sign Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Sign Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 Sign Street is pet friendly.
Does 7707 Sign Street offer parking?
Yes, 7707 Sign Street offers parking.
Does 7707 Sign Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 Sign Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Sign Street have a pool?
No, 7707 Sign Street does not have a pool.
Does 7707 Sign Street have accessible units?
No, 7707 Sign Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Sign Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 Sign Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 Sign Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 Sign Street does not have units with air conditioning.

