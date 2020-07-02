All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7650 Springhill St Apt 704.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7650 Springhill St Apt 704
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:11 AM

7650 Springhill St Apt 704

7650 Springhill St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7650 Springhill St, Houston, TX 77021
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/946ebd7009 ----
JUST REDUCED!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Spacious 3 Story townhome features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. vaulted ceilings, Large master suite with seperate walk in glass shower, jacuzzi garden tub. Super sized walk in closet with built in drawers/ shelves. Also not pictured, walls are beautiful custom gray. 2 car tandem garage. Conveniently located minutes from the Medical Center, NRG, Downtown, UH and TSU. *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have any available units?
7650 Springhill St Apt 704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have?
Some of 7650 Springhill St Apt 704's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Springhill St Apt 704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 is pet friendly.
Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 offer parking?
Yes, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 offers parking.
Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have a pool?
No, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have accessible units?
No, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 Springhill St Apt 704 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston