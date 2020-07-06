All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7637 Caddo Road

7637 Caddo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7637 Caddo Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,935 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 Caddo Road have any available units?
7637 Caddo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7637 Caddo Road have?
Some of 7637 Caddo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 Caddo Road currently offering any rent specials?
7637 Caddo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 Caddo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7637 Caddo Road is pet friendly.
Does 7637 Caddo Road offer parking?
Yes, 7637 Caddo Road offers parking.
Does 7637 Caddo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7637 Caddo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 Caddo Road have a pool?
No, 7637 Caddo Road does not have a pool.
Does 7637 Caddo Road have accessible units?
No, 7637 Caddo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 Caddo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7637 Caddo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

