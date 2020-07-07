7600 Burgoyne Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Are you looking to SPRING into a new living space in the Charnwood/Briarbend area? Look no further than this upstairs, 1 bed, 1 bath Baxter House Condo at 7600 Burgoyne #235. Other amenities include a private entrance, balcony overlooking trees and courtyard. Private staircase leads you to the attached 1 car reserved parking. Utilities provided: Electricity, Gas, Pool Maintenance, Trash Pickup, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance. Easy access to Westheimer, Voss, 610 loop, Beltway 8 and the Galleria. Dont miss your opportunity to call 7600 Burgoyne #235 home. Contact your real estate professional today to schedule your showing.