Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:00 PM

7600 Burgoyne Road

Location

7600 Burgoyne Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Are you looking to SPRING into a new living space in the Charnwood/Briarbend area? Look no further than this upstairs, 1 bed, 1 bath Baxter House Condo at 7600 Burgoyne #235. Other amenities include a private entrance, balcony overlooking trees and courtyard. Private staircase leads you to the attached 1 car reserved parking. Utilities provided: Electricity, Gas, Pool Maintenance, Trash Pickup, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance. Easy access to Westheimer, Voss, 610 loop, Beltway 8 and the Galleria. Dont miss your opportunity to call 7600 Burgoyne #235 home. Contact your real estate professional today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Burgoyne Road have any available units?
7600 Burgoyne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Burgoyne Road have?
Some of 7600 Burgoyne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Burgoyne Road currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Burgoyne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Burgoyne Road pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Burgoyne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7600 Burgoyne Road offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Burgoyne Road offers parking.
Does 7600 Burgoyne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Burgoyne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Burgoyne Road have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Burgoyne Road has a pool.
Does 7600 Burgoyne Road have accessible units?
No, 7600 Burgoyne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Burgoyne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Burgoyne Road has units with dishwashers.

