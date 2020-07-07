7575 Kirby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby

Enjoy high-rise living, minutes from Rice Village shopping and dining, walking distance to NRG, and conveniently located near the Medical Center, U of H, Downtown, Uptown, Upper Kirby, Highland Village and River Oaks with quick accessibility to 610, 288 and 59. The most desirable location in the building - this 2 bedroom and 2 bath, private, top level, corner unit overlooks a quiet side street with tree top and downtown views. Walk into a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, open to the kitchen, complete with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and slate flooring. The split floor plan offers an abundance of space and privacy. The master bedroom is tucked away on one side, the master bath equipped with two vanities. Enjoy the building amenities, including full gym down the hall, TWO parking spaces in the garage, on-site maintenance and security, business center, lobby and pool.