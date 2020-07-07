All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:57 PM

7575 Kirby Drive

7575 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7575 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Enjoy high-rise living, minutes from Rice Village shopping and dining, walking distance to NRG, and conveniently located near the Medical Center, U of H, Downtown, Uptown, Upper Kirby, Highland Village and River Oaks with quick accessibility to 610, 288 and 59. The most desirable location in the building - this 2 bedroom and 2 bath, private, top level, corner unit overlooks a quiet side street with tree top and downtown views. Walk into a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, open to the kitchen, complete with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and slate flooring. The split floor plan offers an abundance of space and privacy. The master bedroom is tucked away on one side, the master bath equipped with two vanities. Enjoy the building amenities, including full gym down the hall, TWO parking spaces in the garage, on-site maintenance and security, business center, lobby and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Kirby Drive have any available units?
7575 Kirby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 Kirby Drive have?
Some of 7575 Kirby Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Kirby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Kirby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Kirby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Kirby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7575 Kirby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Kirby Drive offers parking.
Does 7575 Kirby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 Kirby Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Kirby Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7575 Kirby Drive has a pool.
Does 7575 Kirby Drive have accessible units?
No, 7575 Kirby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Kirby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 Kirby Drive has units with dishwashers.

