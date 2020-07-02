Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/29/19 2Br/2Ba Townhome in Medical Center - Property Id: 99598



This is a well maintained 2Br 1.5 bath townhome in the heart of the medical center. Abundant windows on both floors allow natural light in. Washer/Dryer in unit along with dishwasher, stove and fridge/freezer. Recently updated with hardwood floors throughout. Bus stop right outside gate for all major lines. 1 assigned covered carport with additional uncovered parking for more cars. Private fenced patio area through back door. Clean and attractive. HOA paid by owner (covers water and cable, yes full cable is free). Please email, text or call with any questions. Move in date April 1st (flexible).



Please text me instead of using online application: TWO ONE ZERO- TWO THREE TWO- EIGHT THREE FIVE FIVE . My name is Shawn. Thanks! (sorry for phone number, website recognizes and removes them)



Property Address: 7575 Cambridge St, Houston TX, 77054

