Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7575 Cambridge St

7575 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

7575 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Available 03/29/19 2Br/2Ba Townhome in Medical Center - Property Id: 99598

This is a well maintained 2Br 1.5 bath townhome in the heart of the medical center. Abundant windows on both floors allow natural light in. Washer/Dryer in unit along with dishwasher, stove and fridge/freezer. Recently updated with hardwood floors throughout. Bus stop right outside gate for all major lines. 1 assigned covered carport with additional uncovered parking for more cars. Private fenced patio area through back door. Clean and attractive. HOA paid by owner (covers water and cable, yes full cable is free). Please email, text or call with any questions. Move in date April 1st (flexible).

Please text me instead of using online application: TWO ONE ZERO- TWO THREE TWO- EIGHT THREE FIVE FIVE . My name is Shawn. Thanks! (sorry for phone number, website recognizes and removes them)

Property Address: 7575 Cambridge St, Houston TX, 77054
Property Id 99598

(RLNE4698734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Cambridge St have any available units?
7575 Cambridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7575 Cambridge St have?
Some of 7575 Cambridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Cambridge St currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Cambridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Cambridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7575 Cambridge St is pet friendly.
Does 7575 Cambridge St offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Cambridge St offers parking.
Does 7575 Cambridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 Cambridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Cambridge St have a pool?
No, 7575 Cambridge St does not have a pool.
Does 7575 Cambridge St have accessible units?
No, 7575 Cambridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Cambridge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 Cambridge St has units with dishwashers.

