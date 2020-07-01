All apartments in Houston
7439 Maczali Dr.

7439 Maczali Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Maczali Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6c34210dd ---- AVAILABLE TO VIEW 5/1/19. This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan. Interior has spacious living area with corner fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large dining room with skylight in vaulted ceiling. Great kitchen with black appliances including gas stove and dishwasher. Ceramic tile in most of house and carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has double sinks, large shower and roomy closet. This home has upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Make ready is in progress. It will consist of fresh interior paint and carpet cleaning. Owner will leave refrigerator but will not warranty. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 1 year Back Yard Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Range Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Maczali Dr. have any available units?
7439 Maczali Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7439 Maczali Dr. have?
Some of 7439 Maczali Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Maczali Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Maczali Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Maczali Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7439 Maczali Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7439 Maczali Dr. offer parking?
No, 7439 Maczali Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7439 Maczali Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Maczali Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Maczali Dr. have a pool?
No, 7439 Maczali Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Maczali Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7439 Maczali Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Maczali Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 Maczali Dr. has units with dishwashers.

