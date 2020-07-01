7439 Maczali Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE TO VIEW 5/1/19. This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan. Interior has spacious living area with corner fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Large dining room with skylight in vaulted ceiling. Great kitchen with black appliances including gas stove and dishwasher. Ceramic tile in most of house and carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has double sinks, large shower and roomy closet. This home has upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Make ready is in progress. It will consist of fresh interior paint and carpet cleaning. Owner will leave refrigerator but will not warranty.