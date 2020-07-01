7350 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77025 Braeswood Place
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious town home in The Bradford Townhomes! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage in a popular gated community. First floor features fireplace and nice kitchen that is open to the dining and living areas. Utility room down. Great courtyard/patio with high brick walls. Upstairs are 2 generously sized bedrooms perfect for roommates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42 have any available units?
7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42 have?
Some of 7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42 currently offering any rent specials?
7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.