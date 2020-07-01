7350 Kirby Dr Apt 42

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious town home in The Bradford Townhomes! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car garage in a popular gated community. First floor features fireplace and nice kitchen that is open to the dining and living areas. Utility room down. Great courtyard/patio with high brick walls. Upstairs are 2 generously sized bedrooms perfect for roommates.