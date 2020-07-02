All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:43 PM

730 Redwing Place Drive

730 Redwing Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

730 Redwing Place Drive, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Incredible Heights townhome not far from the old Canino Farmers Market and walking distance to Montie Beach Park. 2 or 3 bedrooms with 2-1/2 baths. Wood look tile throughout the first floor. Gameroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second floor. Third floor loft holds many possibilities such as a study, third bedroom or craft area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Landlord pays the water bill. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Easy access to 45 and 610. Only minutes from Downtown. Come enjoy all the Heights has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have any available units?
730 Redwing Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Redwing Place Drive have?
Some of 730 Redwing Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Redwing Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Redwing Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Redwing Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 730 Redwing Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive offers parking.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have a pool?
No, 730 Redwing Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive has accessible units.
Does 730 Redwing Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Redwing Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

