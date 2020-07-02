730 Redwing Place Drive

Amenities

Incredible Heights townhome not far from the old Canino Farmers Market and walking distance to Montie Beach Park. 2 or 3 bedrooms with 2-1/2 baths. Wood look tile throughout the first floor. Gameroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second floor. Third floor loft holds many possibilities such as a study, third bedroom or craft area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Landlord pays the water bill. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Easy access to 45 and 610. Only minutes from Downtown. Come enjoy all the Heights has to offer.