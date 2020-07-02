All apartments in Houston
724 N Shepherd Drive

724 N Shepherd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

724 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the finest and most exclusive properties in Houston, TX, this exceptionally private and gated complex presents an awe-inspiring setting. Featuring a multi level single family home that provides a plethora of upgrades including undercounted lighting, spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms this property is move in ready. Each detail is thoughtfully and artfully achieved. Entertain two or twenty with a spacious open concept living room and gated outdoor green space. Beautiful walkway to the complex pool. Awake to the fabled sunrises of Downtown Houston this property is conveniently located in the Historic Heights the hud of Houston, with easy access to Hwy 610 and I-10, and all enter city amenities. This home is the pinnacle of city living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 N Shepherd Drive have any available units?
724 N Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 N Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 724 N Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 N Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 N Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 N Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 N Shepherd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 724 N Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 724 N Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 724 N Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 N Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 N Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 724 N Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 724 N Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 N Shepherd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 N Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 N Shepherd Drive has units with dishwashers.

