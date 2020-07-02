724 N Shepherd Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of the finest and most exclusive properties in Houston, TX, this exceptionally private and gated complex presents an awe-inspiring setting. Featuring a multi level single family home that provides a plethora of upgrades including undercounted lighting, spacious bedrooms with en suite bathrooms this property is move in ready. Each detail is thoughtfully and artfully achieved. Entertain two or twenty with a spacious open concept living room and gated outdoor green space. Beautiful walkway to the complex pool. Awake to the fabled sunrises of Downtown Houston this property is conveniently located in the Historic Heights the hud of Houston, with easy access to Hwy 610 and I-10, and all enter city amenities. This home is the pinnacle of city living.