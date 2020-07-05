All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7214 Bretshire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7214 Bretshire Dr
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:35 AM

7214 Bretshire Dr

7214 Bretshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7214 Bretshire Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home plenty of room...... 4 bedroom 2 bath home . 1 car garage , washer and dryer connections. Driveway to fit 4 cars. Big beautiful backyard. Tile through out fresh paint. You will not be disappointed

(RLNE5166545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have any available units?
7214 Bretshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7214 Bretshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7214 Bretshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 Bretshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7214 Bretshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7214 Bretshire Dr offers parking.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 Bretshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have a pool?
No, 7214 Bretshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 7214 Bretshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7214 Bretshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 Bretshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7214 Bretshire Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
North Post Oaks Lofts
1255 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston