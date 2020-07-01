All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 715 Nagle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
715 Nagle St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:45 PM

715 Nagle St

715 Nagle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 Nagle Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
This home has it all! Location, fabulous space for entertaining, high-end finishes, breathtaking polished concrete floors down with handsome hardwoods up. Spectacular contemporary townhome in the dynamic community of Capital Oaks in the heart of vibrant EaDo! This home boasts open concept living with soaring ceilings, tremendous natural light, floating steel & wood staircase and an elevator! Living area is on 2nd level with sleek kitchen equipped with SS appliances and a huge island. Enjoy the outdoors from the covered balconies on each of the upper levels. 3rd floor offers spacious master bedroom with huge bathroom, sitting area, lounge area and his and hers closets. Bedrooms on the other 2 floors allow maximum privacy & own bathrooms. Walk to bike trail, light rail, East Village and sport venues. Call today for showing details and ask about our No Security Deposit program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Nagle St have any available units?
715 Nagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 715 Nagle St currently offering any rent specials?
715 Nagle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Nagle St pet-friendly?
No, 715 Nagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 715 Nagle St offer parking?
No, 715 Nagle St does not offer parking.
Does 715 Nagle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Nagle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Nagle St have a pool?
No, 715 Nagle St does not have a pool.
Does 715 Nagle St have accessible units?
No, 715 Nagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Nagle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Nagle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Nagle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Nagle St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston