715 Nagle St

This home has it all! Location, fabulous space for entertaining, high-end finishes, breathtaking polished concrete floors down with handsome hardwoods up. Spectacular contemporary townhome in the dynamic community of Capital Oaks in the heart of vibrant EaDo! This home boasts open concept living with soaring ceilings, tremendous natural light, floating steel & wood staircase and an elevator! Living area is on 2nd level with sleek kitchen equipped with SS appliances and a huge island. Enjoy the outdoors from the covered balconies on each of the upper levels. 3rd floor offers spacious master bedroom with huge bathroom, sitting area, lounge area and his and hers closets. Bedrooms on the other 2 floors allow maximum privacy & own bathrooms. Walk to bike trail, light rail, East Village and sport venues. Call today for showing details and ask about our No Security Deposit program!