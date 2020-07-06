7119 Still Haven Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom rental in Lost Creek!! GREAT LOCATION!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 7119 Still Haven is a FANTASTIC RENTAL PROPERTY MOVE IN READY!! This property is sitting right off The Grand Parkway/Hwy 99 & The Westpark Toll Road. Near major hospitals, HARMONY Science Academy (KATY) & HARMONY public school, Star Cinema Grill, Whiskey River and tons of restaurants and shopping. The home features 3-4 bedroom, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar & breakfast nook, overlooking the large dining/ family room. Fresh paint, updated wood flooring throughout home, carpet in bedrooms. New A/C, stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour of this lovely home TODAY, and if you LOVE it, we can work out the details! Please call Katherine Land @ 936-524-8464



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3240078)