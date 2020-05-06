All apartments in Houston
7065 Bellfort St
7065 Bellfort St

7065 Bellfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

7065 Bellfort Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
RECENTLY RENOVATED FROM INSIDE AND OUT!!!
New kitchen, appliances refrigerator/stove, newly installed floor, ceiling fans, renovated bathroom, double glass windows...

Conveniently located within walking distance from Gregg Elementary & Hartman Middle School, gated community controlled with access code, security cameras,24 hours response emergency maintenance, landscape, pet friendly. Our two bedroom floor plans are beautifully designed to give you the quality and comfort you deserve!

(RLNE4269932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7065 Bellfort St have any available units?
7065 Bellfort St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7065 Bellfort St have?
Some of 7065 Bellfort St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7065 Bellfort St currently offering any rent specials?
7065 Bellfort St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7065 Bellfort St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7065 Bellfort St is pet friendly.
Does 7065 Bellfort St offer parking?
Yes, 7065 Bellfort St offers parking.
Does 7065 Bellfort St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7065 Bellfort St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7065 Bellfort St have a pool?
No, 7065 Bellfort St does not have a pool.
Does 7065 Bellfort St have accessible units?
No, 7065 Bellfort St does not have accessible units.
Does 7065 Bellfort St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7065 Bellfort St does not have units with dishwashers.

