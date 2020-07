Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Cozy 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Move in ready. 2 covered carport for full sized cars. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!