Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:30 PM

702 Bering Drive

702 Bering Drive · No Longer Available
Location

702 Bering Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Welcome home to 702 Bring Drive Unit 120 (702 R). Houston's Tanglewood/Galleria area awaits you. This gorgeous two bedroom one bathroom condominium rental is available for immediate move in. Experience a well maintained gated community fitted with the amenities you deseve. Inside youll find a large living room with a fireplace adjacent a kitchen with a bar and dinning room combination for your entertainment needs. The master bedroom is large and comes complete with a large walk in closet for your belonging. Youll find just down the hall the bathroom and utility closet in home with washer and dryer. Walk into the second bedroom large enough for a queen sized bed and dresser with it's own large closest. This rental has a gated patio for your leisure along with a pool open to the community, a reserve-able clubhouse, and is walking distance from Tanglewood Park, the Houston Galleria, and mauh more! Come inside and call 702 Bering Drive your new home and enjoy the lifestyle you deserve!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Bering Drive have any available units?
702 Bering Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Bering Drive have?
Some of 702 Bering Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Bering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Bering Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Bering Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 Bering Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 702 Bering Drive offer parking?
No, 702 Bering Drive does not offer parking.
Does 702 Bering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Bering Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Bering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 702 Bering Drive has a pool.
Does 702 Bering Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 702 Bering Drive has accessible units.
Does 702 Bering Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Bering Drive has units with dishwashers.

