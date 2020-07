Amenities

parking gym pool business center furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities business center gym parking pool

Furnished Apartments Houston Medical Center



You focus on beating cancer, well find you a place to stay



Lovely apartment in a beautiful complex two minutes from MD Anderson and from the hart of the medical center .

the apartment is fully furnished and has all the house and kitchen wares youll need for your stay .

state of the art amenities ( gym, swimming pool , business center etc.) .



all bills are paid and there is no hidden fees .