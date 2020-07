Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! Fresh upgrades of everything from granite countertops, Central Air and Heat, Appliances, Flooring, Water Heater, Paint, and all Appliances as well! Rent while rebuilding your credit at the same time! INSIDE THE LOOP! Nice backyard with plenty of room. PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis.