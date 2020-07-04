6938 Landor St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ready for immediate move in! Large front/back yard w/ plenty of driveway space, fenced in the front and back, spacious bedrooms, dinning room, wash room, and kitchen appliances. You do not want to miss out! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis* Call listing agent today to schedule a tour! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!!