6938 Landor St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6938 Landor St

6938 Landor Street · No Longer Available
Location

6938 Landor Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath ready for immediate move in! Large front/back yard w/ plenty of driveway space, fenced in the front and back, spacious bedrooms, dinning room, wash room, and kitchen appliances. You do not want to miss out! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis* Call listing agent today to schedule a tour! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6938 Landor St have any available units?
6938 Landor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6938 Landor St currently offering any rent specials?
6938 Landor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6938 Landor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6938 Landor St is pet friendly.
Does 6938 Landor St offer parking?
No, 6938 Landor St does not offer parking.
Does 6938 Landor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6938 Landor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6938 Landor St have a pool?
No, 6938 Landor St does not have a pool.
Does 6938 Landor St have accessible units?
No, 6938 Landor St does not have accessible units.
Does 6938 Landor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6938 Landor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6938 Landor St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6938 Landor St has units with air conditioning.

