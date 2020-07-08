6913 Burgess Street

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking garage guest suite media room wine room

CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL 3D TOUR! STUNNING AND MODERN home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with lavish entertaining spaces, a wine room, PRIVATE GUEST SUITE, game room, and generously-sized backyard with a patio. The GOURMET KITCHEN is noteworthy for its etched marble island, Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry built on-site, and state-of-the-art Thermador appliances. Enjoy rest and relaxation in the SPACIOUS master suite featuring a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, his and her vanities, freestanding tub, and large frameless shower. LESS THAN 1 mile from Hermann Park, which includes a golf course and clubhouse, plazas, running trail, Japanese Garden, Miller Outdoor Theater, Houston Zoo, and more. Located minutes from the citys most illustrious destinations found in the Museum District, Midtown, and Downtown. This propertys ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS, combined with its proximity to major points of interest, make it a RARE FIND that you dont want to miss. NEVER FLOODED!