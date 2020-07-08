All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6913 Burgess Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6913 Burgess Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

6913 Burgess Street

6913 Burgess Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6913 Burgess Street, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
wine room
CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL 3D TOUR! STUNNING AND MODERN home features an OPEN FLOOR PLAN with lavish entertaining spaces, a wine room, PRIVATE GUEST SUITE, game room, and generously-sized backyard with a patio. The GOURMET KITCHEN is noteworthy for its etched marble island, Quartz countertops, custom cabinetry built on-site, and state-of-the-art Thermador appliances. Enjoy rest and relaxation in the SPACIOUS master suite featuring a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, his and her vanities, freestanding tub, and large frameless shower. LESS THAN 1 mile from Hermann Park, which includes a golf course and clubhouse, plazas, running trail, Japanese Garden, Miller Outdoor Theater, Houston Zoo, and more. Located minutes from the citys most illustrious destinations found in the Museum District, Midtown, and Downtown. This propertys ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS, combined with its proximity to major points of interest, make it a RARE FIND that you dont want to miss. NEVER FLOODED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Burgess Street have any available units?
6913 Burgess Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Burgess Street have?
Some of 6913 Burgess Street's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Burgess Street currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Burgess Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Burgess Street pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Burgess Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6913 Burgess Street offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Burgess Street offers parking.
Does 6913 Burgess Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Burgess Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Burgess Street have a pool?
No, 6913 Burgess Street does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Burgess Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6913 Burgess Street has accessible units.
Does 6913 Burgess Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Burgess Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
3000 Sage
3000 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston