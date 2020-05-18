All apartments in Houston
6863 Loop

6863 West Loop South · No Longer Available
Location

6863 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6863 Loop have any available units?
6863 Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6863 Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6863 Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6863 Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6863 Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6863 Loop offer parking?
No, 6863 Loop does not offer parking.
Does 6863 Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6863 Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6863 Loop have a pool?
No, 6863 Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6863 Loop have accessible units?
No, 6863 Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6863 Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6863 Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6863 Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 6863 Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

