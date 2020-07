Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6818 Mobud - SINGLE STORY 3 bed 2 bath home in SHARPSTOWN. Energy saving features such as low E dual pane windows SAVE ON YOUR ELECTRIC BILL. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home, pebble floor shower in updated master bath huge yard for all kinds of fun. Enormous shade tree in the front. Refrigerator included for your convenience. Make readies in progress



(RLNE3242446)