6803 Roxbury Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning

**Just reduced! Lease by 5/10 and rent for $1210! Apply same day as viewing to get waived application fees!**



Newly renovated house located on a spacious corner lot! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood just across from the elementary school, and only a mile from the middle school, means you can save time and make the most of your mornings. The easily accessible interstate and downtown allows you to enjoy the many activities the bustling city has to offer, while being able to relax and live a quieter home life with your family. A new a/c unit will keep you and your guests cool in those super hot summer months. Refinished bathroom, hardwood floors and newly painted interior and exterior makes this home like new and ready for you to move in. Limited showing times available so call Marketplace Homes to schedule before you miss out!