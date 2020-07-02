6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellently Located & Newly Renovated 2/2 Condo in Gated Property - Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo inside a gated community located perfectly near Hillcroft and 59. It's two stories with a balcony, brand new appliances, completely refinished master bathroom, and all of the walls are freshly painted. You won't be disappointed with this location and this condo. This home will not last on the market as it is priced to rent immediately. Fill out your application now!



(RLNE4848249)