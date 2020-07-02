All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1

6750 Sands Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6750 Sands Point Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellently Located & Newly Renovated 2/2 Condo in Gated Property - Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo inside a gated community located perfectly near Hillcroft and 59. It's two stories with a balcony, brand new appliances, completely refinished master bathroom, and all of the walls are freshly painted. You won't be disappointed with this location and this condo. This home will not last on the market as it is priced to rent immediately. Fill out your application now!

(RLNE4848249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6750 Sands Point Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

