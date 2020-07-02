All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:09 AM

6687 Southwest Fwy

6687 Southwest Freeway · No Longer Available
Location

6687 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom corporate furnished apartment in Southwest Houston near Galleria Mall. Amenities included: dishwasher, stove, full size stainless steel refrigerator, outdoor pool, room service once per week, hot breakfast, business center and fitness center. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 2nd, 2020. $1,500/month rent. $600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6687 Southwest Fwy have any available units?
6687 Southwest Fwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6687 Southwest Fwy have?
Some of 6687 Southwest Fwy's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6687 Southwest Fwy currently offering any rent specials?
6687 Southwest Fwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6687 Southwest Fwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 6687 Southwest Fwy is pet friendly.
Does 6687 Southwest Fwy offer parking?
Yes, 6687 Southwest Fwy offers parking.
Does 6687 Southwest Fwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6687 Southwest Fwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6687 Southwest Fwy have a pool?
Yes, 6687 Southwest Fwy has a pool.
Does 6687 Southwest Fwy have accessible units?
No, 6687 Southwest Fwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6687 Southwest Fwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6687 Southwest Fwy has units with dishwashers.

