6687 Southwest Fwy

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom corporate furnished apartment in Southwest Houston near Galleria Mall. Amenities included: dishwasher, stove, full size stainless steel refrigerator, outdoor pool, room service once per week, hot breakfast, business center and fitness center. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 2nd, 2020. $1,500/month rent. $600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.