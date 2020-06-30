6661 Meadowlawn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location is everything! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic subdivision of Idylwood. It has been completely remodeled inside. It boasts wood floors throughout. The kitchen has a gorgeous oversized granite island with room for additional seating. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in closet with built-in custom shelves and drawers. The home has never flooded and not only is it close to 45 & 610 highways, but also close proximity to Spurlock Park. Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. The garage and driveway can accommodate plenty of cars for entertaining so schedule your showing today!!!