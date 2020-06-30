All apartments in Houston
Location

6661 Meadowlawn Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location is everything! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic subdivision of Idylwood. It has been completely remodeled inside. It boasts wood floors throughout. The kitchen has a gorgeous oversized granite island with room for additional seating. The master bedroom has a beautiful walk-in closet with built-in custom shelves and drawers. The home has never flooded and not only is it close to 45 & 610 highways, but also close proximity to Spurlock Park. Brays Bayou, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. The garage and driveway can accommodate plenty of cars for entertaining so schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have any available units?
6661 Meadowlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have?
Some of 6661 Meadowlawn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6661 Meadowlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6661 Meadowlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6661 Meadowlawn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6661 Meadowlawn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street offer parking?
Yes, 6661 Meadowlawn Street offers parking.
Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6661 Meadowlawn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have a pool?
No, 6661 Meadowlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 6661 Meadowlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6661 Meadowlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6661 Meadowlawn Street has units with dishwashers.

