Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:05 PM

6506 Hirondel

6506 Hirondel Street · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Hirondel Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated home in Overbrook subdivision. New kitchen cabinets, new granite countertops, new vanities, new custom showers, new water lines, new roof, new HVAC system with all new duct work, new interior paint, new exterior paint, new light fixtures, new carpet, and new appliances. This home has it all at an unbeatable price. Don't miss out.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Hirondel have any available units?
6506 Hirondel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Hirondel have?
Some of 6506 Hirondel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Hirondel currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Hirondel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Hirondel pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Hirondel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6506 Hirondel offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Hirondel offers parking.
Does 6506 Hirondel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Hirondel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Hirondel have a pool?
No, 6506 Hirondel does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Hirondel have accessible units?
No, 6506 Hirondel does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Hirondel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Hirondel has units with dishwashers.

