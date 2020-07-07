All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6426 Menwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6426 Menwood Cir
Last updated June 30 2019 at 1:34 PM

6426 Menwood Cir

6426 Menwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6426 Menwood Circle, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0a5481074 ---- You do not want to miss this beautiful four bedroom home on a huge corner lot! Freshly painted both inside and out. Tile downstairs, new carpet up. The large light and bright kitchen is open to the living room. Dining room is separate. All bedrooms a sun room/game room upstairs. Move in ready! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Menwood Cir have any available units?
6426 Menwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6426 Menwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Menwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Menwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6426 Menwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir offer parking?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir have a pool?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Menwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 Menwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Residence At The Heights
611 W Cavalcade St
Houston, TX 77009
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston