6426 Menwood Cir

Amenities

pet friendly game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0a5481074 ---- You do not want to miss this beautiful four bedroom home on a huge corner lot! Freshly painted both inside and out. Tile downstairs, new carpet up. The large light and bright kitchen is open to the living room. Dining room is separate. All bedrooms a sun room/game room upstairs. Move in ready! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222