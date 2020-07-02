642 S Ripple Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

It's all about location! A great opportunity to live in one of Houston's most sought after areas, behind the Baptist campus. This quiet hideaway, just minutes from the Galleria and the Houston Country Club. Great opportunity to live close to shopping, dining ,short drive to energy corridor and downtown. Beautiful condo has all amenities you could need. All bills paid: electricity, water , pest control, gas, sewer, trash, landscaping,pool maintenance and more. All appliances included as well:washer, dryer,dish washer, fridge and microwave. Gorgeous bathrooms with white porcelain marble. 2 Assigned parking spots and plenty of street parking. Enjoy this hidden gem and all surrounding green spaces!