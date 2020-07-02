All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 642 S Ripple Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
642 S Ripple Creek Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:06 AM

642 S Ripple Creek Drive

642 South Ripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

642 South Ripple Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
It's all about location! A great opportunity to live in one of Houston's most sought after areas, behind the Baptist campus. This quiet hideaway, just minutes from the Galleria and the Houston Country Club. Great opportunity to live close to shopping, dining ,short drive to energy corridor and downtown. Beautiful condo has all amenities you could need. All bills paid: electricity, water , pest control, gas, sewer, trash, landscaping,pool maintenance and more. All appliances included as well:washer, dryer,dish washer, fridge and microwave. Gorgeous bathrooms with white porcelain marble. 2 Assigned parking spots and plenty of street parking. Enjoy this hidden gem and all surrounding green spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have any available units?
642 S Ripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 642 S Ripple Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 S Ripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
642 S Ripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 S Ripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 642 S Ripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 S Ripple Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston