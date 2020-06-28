All apartments in Houston
6407 Foster St Apt B

6407 Foster St · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Foster St, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Glamorous and elegant 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms apartment in Foster Place, Houston.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have any available units?
6407 Foster St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6407 Foster St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Foster St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Foster St Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B offer parking?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have a pool?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Foster St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Foster St Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.

