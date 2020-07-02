6361 Del Monte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous townhome was tastefully remodeled for comfortable city living. Awesome location min from Galleria, Uptown, City Center and much more. Very close to the community pool, fitness center and huge green area. Zoned to great schools. Elegant kitchen with Corian counter-tops and lots of cabinet storage. Cozy private patio right off the kitchen is perfect for relaxing, gardening, or a bbq. Living room features crown molding, hard wood floors, and recessed lights giving the unit the high ceiling look. Good size dining room with french doors leading to the patio. Spacious master bedroom with updated master bath. One car garage with a covered carport right next to it. DID NOT FLOOD.