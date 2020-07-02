All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

6361 Del Monte Drive

6361 Del Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6361 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This gorgeous townhome was tastefully remodeled for comfortable city living. Awesome location min from Galleria, Uptown, City Center and much more. Very close to the community pool, fitness center and huge green area. Zoned to great schools. Elegant kitchen with Corian counter-tops and lots of cabinet storage. Cozy private patio right off the kitchen is perfect for relaxing, gardening, or a bbq. Living room features crown molding, hard wood floors, and recessed lights giving the unit the high ceiling look. Good size dining room with french doors leading to the patio. Spacious master bedroom with updated master bath. One car garage with a covered carport right next to it. DID NOT FLOOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6361 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
6361 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6361 Del Monte Drive have?
Some of 6361 Del Monte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6361 Del Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6361 Del Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6361 Del Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6361 Del Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6361 Del Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6361 Del Monte Drive offers parking.
Does 6361 Del Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6361 Del Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6361 Del Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6361 Del Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 6361 Del Monte Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6361 Del Monte Drive has accessible units.
Does 6361 Del Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6361 Del Monte Drive has units with dishwashers.

