All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6314 Hamman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6314 Hamman Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

6314 Hamman Street

6314 Hamman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6314 Hamman Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Exceptional updated rental bungalow in the highly sought Rice Military/Washington Corridor.1,384 SQ FT, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 501 SQ FT loft.The bungalow has abundance of natural light.Large windows in each room with blinds included. Open concept with large living and dining room.Original hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy large kitchen with beautiful glass cabinets and granite peninsula.Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.Home features large front and back yard and extended driveway to park up to 5 vehicles.A Morgan storage shed included. Great outdoor space. Steps away from Memorial Park, running and bicycle trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Hamman Street have any available units?
6314 Hamman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Hamman Street have?
Some of 6314 Hamman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Hamman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Hamman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Hamman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6314 Hamman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6314 Hamman Street offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Hamman Street offers parking.
Does 6314 Hamman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 Hamman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Hamman Street have a pool?
No, 6314 Hamman Street does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Hamman Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6314 Hamman Street has accessible units.
Does 6314 Hamman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 Hamman Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd
Houston, TX 77380
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston