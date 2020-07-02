6314 Hamman Street

Amenities

Exceptional updated rental bungalow in the highly sought Rice Military/Washington Corridor.1,384 SQ FT, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 501 SQ FT loft.The bungalow has abundance of natural light.Large windows in each room with blinds included. Open concept with large living and dining room.Original hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy large kitchen with beautiful glass cabinets and granite peninsula.Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included.Home features large front and back yard and extended driveway to park up to 5 vehicles.A Morgan storage shed included. Great outdoor space. Steps away from Memorial Park, running and bicycle trails.