6307 Briar Rose Dr
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

6307 Briar Rose Dr

6307 Briar Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Briar Rose Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0bd03703d ----
Charming 2-story townhome located in a popular community in the Briargrove area! Conveniently located near shopping and dining. This home has everything you will need! Beautiful wood floors in the living room and light and bright windows. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, loads of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The dining area also has great views and beautiful windows. Bedrooms are all nice sized as well as bathrooms! Community pool access. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included.

HOA covers water, trash, basic cable. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Fridge Included
Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have any available units?
6307 Briar Rose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have?
Some of 6307 Briar Rose Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Briar Rose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Briar Rose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Briar Rose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 Briar Rose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr offer parking?
No, 6307 Briar Rose Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6307 Briar Rose Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6307 Briar Rose Dr has a pool.
Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have accessible units?
No, 6307 Briar Rose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Briar Rose Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Briar Rose Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

