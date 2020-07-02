6307 Briar Rose Dr

Amenities

Charming 2-story townhome located in a popular community in the Briargrove area! Conveniently located near shopping and dining. This home has everything you will need! Beautiful wood floors in the living room and light and bright windows. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, loads of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The dining area also has great views and beautiful windows. Bedrooms are all nice sized as well as bathrooms! Community pool access. Washer/Dryer/Fridge included.



HOA covers water, trash, basic cable. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



