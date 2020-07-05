Amenities
6303 Harmon St Available 03/01/19 6303 Harmon St - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1334
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal.
Extras:
WOW! Lovely recently renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! This Home is in a well established neighborhood, features carpet in all bedrooms and tile trough out the rest of the property, As well as kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, and stove with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious rooms with more than enough storage space and plenty of outdoor space. Don't wait up, This property is priced to lease fast!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE3785375)