Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6303 Harmon St

6303 Harmon St · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Harmon St, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6303 Harmon St Available 03/01/19 6303 Harmon St - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1334
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal.

Extras:
WOW! Lovely recently renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home! This Home is in a well established neighborhood, features carpet in all bedrooms and tile trough out the rest of the property, As well as kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, and stove with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious rooms with more than enough storage space and plenty of outdoor space. Don't wait up, This property is priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3785375)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Harmon St have any available units?
6303 Harmon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Harmon St have?
Some of 6303 Harmon St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Harmon St currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Harmon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Harmon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Harmon St is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Harmon St offer parking?
No, 6303 Harmon St does not offer parking.
Does 6303 Harmon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Harmon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Harmon St have a pool?
No, 6303 Harmon St does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Harmon St have accessible units?
No, 6303 Harmon St does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Harmon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 Harmon St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
