6219 Queensloch Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:09 PM

6219 Queensloch Drive

6219 Queensloch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6219 Queensloch Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Never flooded!* Amazing Maplewood 4 BR home that was taken down to the studs by the current owner! The beautiful kitchen features 36" upper cabinets,granite counters,soft-close cabinets & KitchenAid appliance package. The kitchen island has a breakfast bar w/ plenty of room for cooking. Kitchen opens up into the den to create a great open feel that is perfect for entertaining. All flooring has been replaced throughout the house. The dining room is right off the front and gets plenty of natural light. Formal living is being used as a playroom, but could also be a great office. The huge master bedroom has plenty of closet space and an amazing master bathroom.Master bath was totally redone by sellers with a frameless shower, modern soaking tub and vanity with dual undermount sinks. Out back, you have a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of green space! Home also features an automatic driveway gate. This is one of the nicest homes in the neighborhood! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 Queensloch Drive have any available units?
6219 Queensloch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 Queensloch Drive have?
Some of 6219 Queensloch Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 Queensloch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6219 Queensloch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 Queensloch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6219 Queensloch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6219 Queensloch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6219 Queensloch Drive offers parking.
Does 6219 Queensloch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 Queensloch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 Queensloch Drive have a pool?
No, 6219 Queensloch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6219 Queensloch Drive have accessible units?
No, 6219 Queensloch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 Queensloch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6219 Queensloch Drive has units with dishwashers.

