6219 Queensloch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

*Never flooded!* Amazing Maplewood 4 BR home that was taken down to the studs by the current owner! The beautiful kitchen features 36" upper cabinets,granite counters,soft-close cabinets & KitchenAid appliance package. The kitchen island has a breakfast bar w/ plenty of room for cooking. Kitchen opens up into the den to create a great open feel that is perfect for entertaining. All flooring has been replaced throughout the house. The dining room is right off the front and gets plenty of natural light. Formal living is being used as a playroom, but could also be a great office. The huge master bedroom has plenty of closet space and an amazing master bathroom.Master bath was totally redone by sellers with a frameless shower, modern soaking tub and vanity with dual undermount sinks. Out back, you have a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of green space! Home also features an automatic driveway gate. This is one of the nicest homes in the neighborhood! Schedule your showing today!