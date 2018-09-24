All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6135 Heron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6135 Heron Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

6135 Heron Drive

6135 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6135 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful like new home (completed in April 2019) in highly rated Proper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2.5 baths with covered Patio. This lovely home has an open plan with 11 ft high celling. Fireplace features gas logs with gas starter. Kitchen offers large eat-at island, granite counters, walk-in pantry, 42 in cabinets, SS gas range, SS appliances, tankless water heater. Tiles covers entrance, family room, kitchen, breakfast, hallways, & wet areas. Master bathroom comes with dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Split bedrooms. Sutton Fields community is close to Highway 380 & Tollway, offers a resort
style amenity center and pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 Heron Drive have any available units?
6135 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 Heron Drive have?
Some of 6135 Heron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6135 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6135 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6135 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
West Lake Park
18100 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston