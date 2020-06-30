All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:52 PM

6105 Inwood

6105 Inwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9df08a3081 ---- Beautiful brick traditional town home with out a town home feeling. Large 3/2.1/2 only with private pave stone drive & walled courtyard. Two story living room with wet bar, living/study and master down. Gourmet kitchen with granite tavertine, appliances and washer/dryer included. Stunning staircase, master retreat with whirlpool tub and his and her sinks. Game room and 2 bedrooms up* hobby/craft/play room up & great storage. Walk to Briargrove Elementary School! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 1 year 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Marble Flooring Possible With Approval Study Utility Room Wet Bar Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Inwood have any available units?
6105 Inwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 Inwood have?
Some of 6105 Inwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 Inwood currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Inwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Inwood pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Inwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6105 Inwood offer parking?
Yes, 6105 Inwood offers parking.
Does 6105 Inwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6105 Inwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Inwood have a pool?
Yes, 6105 Inwood has a pool.
Does 6105 Inwood have accessible units?
No, 6105 Inwood does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Inwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Inwood does not have units with dishwashers.

