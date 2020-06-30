6105 Inwood

Amenities
Beautiful brick traditional town home with out a town home feeling. Large 3/2.1/2 only with private pave stone drive & walled courtyard. Two story living room with wet bar, living/study and master down. Gourmet kitchen with granite tavertine, appliances and washer/dryer included. Stunning staircase, master retreat with whirlpool tub and his and her sinks. Game room and 2 bedrooms up* hobby/craft/play room up & great storage. Walk to Briargrove Elementary School! 1 year 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Marble Flooring Possible With Approval Study Utility Room Wet Bar Wood Fireplace