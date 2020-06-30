6105 Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9df08a3081 ---- Beautiful brick traditional town home with out a town home feeling. Large 3/2.1/2 only with private pave stone drive & walled courtyard. Two story living room with wet bar, living/study and master down. Gourmet kitchen with granite tavertine, appliances and washer/dryer included. Stunning staircase, master retreat with whirlpool tub and his and her sinks. Game room and 2 bedrooms up* hobby/craft/play room up & great storage. Walk to Briargrove Elementary School! Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 West Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77064 USA Phone: 1 713-895-9966 1 year 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Disposal Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Marble Flooring Possible With Approval Study Utility Room Wet Bar Wood Fireplace