604 Jackson Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/3.5 bath with an unbeatable LOCATION and TONS of upgrades! Very modern in the heart of Rice military, minutes from Memorial Park, inside the loop. Your dream home boasts plenty of natural light with large windows, 13 foot ceilings and generously sized bedrooms, open living space with countless upgrades which include: hardwood floors all throughout, updated bathrooms, and beautifully painted second floor gold walls. A massive master bedroom tough to find in this area!! Large gourmet/cook's kitchen, granite counter tops with Stainless Steel Jenair appliances. 3rd floor has its own patio and 4th floor deck with spiral staircase. NO HOA FEES.