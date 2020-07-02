All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

604 Jackson Hill Street

604 Jackson Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 Jackson Hill Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
A beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/3.5 bath with an unbeatable LOCATION and TONS of upgrades! Very modern in the heart of Rice military, minutes from Memorial Park, inside the loop. Your dream home boasts plenty of natural light with large windows, 13 foot ceilings and generously sized bedrooms, open living space with countless upgrades which include: hardwood floors all throughout, updated bathrooms, and beautifully painted second floor gold walls. A massive master bedroom tough to find in this area!! Large gourmet/cook's kitchen, granite counter tops with Stainless Steel Jenair appliances. 3rd floor has its own patio and 4th floor deck with spiral staircase. NO HOA FEES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Jackson Hill Street have any available units?
604 Jackson Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Jackson Hill Street have?
Some of 604 Jackson Hill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Jackson Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 Jackson Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Jackson Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 604 Jackson Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 604 Jackson Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 Jackson Hill Street offers parking.
Does 604 Jackson Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Jackson Hill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Jackson Hill Street have a pool?
No, 604 Jackson Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 Jackson Hill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 604 Jackson Hill Street has accessible units.
Does 604 Jackson Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Jackson Hill Street has units with dishwashers.

