5951 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77033 OST - South Union
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Adorable patio home in gated community. First floor living with patio. Wood floors in large living/dining combo that opens to kitchen with stainless appliances. Guest half bath on first floor. Second floor master is large with double sinks and large shower. Second bedroom has two closets. Washer and dryer included. Ready for immediate occupancy. One-car garage. Alarm. Please allow advance notice for showing because tenant occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
