Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 PM

5951 South Loop East

5951 South Loop East · No Longer Available
Location

5951 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77033
OST - South Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Adorable patio home in gated community. First floor living with patio. Wood floors in large living/dining combo that opens to kitchen with stainless appliances. Guest half bath on first floor. Second floor master is large with double sinks and large shower. Second bedroom has two closets. Washer and dryer included. Ready for immediate occupancy. One-car garage. Alarm. Please allow advance notice for showing because tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5951 South Loop East have any available units?
5951 South Loop East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5951 South Loop East have?
Some of 5951 South Loop East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5951 South Loop East currently offering any rent specials?
5951 South Loop East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5951 South Loop East pet-friendly?
No, 5951 South Loop East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5951 South Loop East offer parking?
Yes, 5951 South Loop East offers parking.
Does 5951 South Loop East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5951 South Loop East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5951 South Loop East have a pool?
No, 5951 South Loop East does not have a pool.
Does 5951 South Loop East have accessible units?
Yes, 5951 South Loop East has accessible units.
Does 5951 South Loop East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5951 South Loop East has units with dishwashers.

