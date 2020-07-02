5917 Petty Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom home in Cottage Grove. Spacious master suite is on the 1st floor and features a private & fully fenced patio, master bathroom with frameless shower, a separate jetted tub, travertine tile floors, and double sinks. 2-story living room has lots of windows, situated on the 2nd floor and open to the dining and kitchen. Granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are an upgrade to this home. Off the kitchen there is a small bar /study space. 2nd floor features custom color on an accent wall, wood floors throughout, and a fireplace in the family room. 2 spacious guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom are located on the 3rd floor. Home is in a small gated community and on a dead end street with low traffic. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Great location for proximity to Memorial Park, Galleria, and Downtown. Minutes to I-10, 610, and 290.