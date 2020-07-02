All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5917 Petty Street

5917 Petty Street · No Longer Available
Location

5917 Petty Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bathroom home in Cottage Grove. Spacious master suite is on the 1st floor and features a private & fully fenced patio, master bathroom with frameless shower, a separate jetted tub, travertine tile floors, and double sinks. 2-story living room has lots of windows, situated on the 2nd floor and open to the dining and kitchen. Granite slab counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are an upgrade to this home. Off the kitchen there is a small bar /study space. 2nd floor features custom color on an accent wall, wood floors throughout, and a fireplace in the family room. 2 spacious guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom are located on the 3rd floor. Home is in a small gated community and on a dead end street with low traffic. Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Great location for proximity to Memorial Park, Galleria, and Downtown. Minutes to I-10, 610, and 290.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5917 Petty Street have any available units?
5917 Petty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5917 Petty Street have?
Some of 5917 Petty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5917 Petty Street currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Petty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Petty Street pet-friendly?
No, 5917 Petty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5917 Petty Street offer parking?
Yes, 5917 Petty Street offers parking.
Does 5917 Petty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5917 Petty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Petty Street have a pool?
No, 5917 Petty Street does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Petty Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5917 Petty Street has accessible units.
Does 5917 Petty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5917 Petty Street has units with dishwashers.

