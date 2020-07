Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Location is the key. Close to 610, 59, 90 and the Medical Center. This home is Westbury has a lot to offer! Home has wood floors, granite countertops, lots of lighting and LOTS of room with a square footage of 2,022! Beautiful front and backyard for those who love to be outside. Natural lighting in living room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Make an appointment before its gone! Home not available for move in until 9-30-2019.