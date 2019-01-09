All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5910 DELBURY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5910 DELBURY Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:36 AM

5910 DELBURY Street

5910 Delbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5910 Delbury Street, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge front carport is a great find! Upon entry you are greeted by a huge formal living room with lots of natural lighting! After passing through the living room you come to a family room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, direct access to the backyard, built-in bookshelves & a serving bar that connects to the kitchen! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with tile flooring, laminate countertops, mosaic tile backsplash & cabinets that provide ample storage space! Just off the kitchen is a light filled breakfast area perfect for early morning meals! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with hardwood laminate floors, a walk-in closet & a bathroom with tile flooring! All three secondary bedrooms feature hardwood laminate floors! Home also has a large backyard with plenty of green space & a built-in storage shed that is wired for electricity! Yard care & Pest control included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 DELBURY Street have any available units?
5910 DELBURY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 DELBURY Street have?
Some of 5910 DELBURY Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 DELBURY Street currently offering any rent specials?
5910 DELBURY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 DELBURY Street pet-friendly?
No, 5910 DELBURY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5910 DELBURY Street offer parking?
Yes, 5910 DELBURY Street offers parking.
Does 5910 DELBURY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 DELBURY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 DELBURY Street have a pool?
No, 5910 DELBURY Street does not have a pool.
Does 5910 DELBURY Street have accessible units?
No, 5910 DELBURY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 DELBURY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 DELBURY Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Park Falls
19321 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston