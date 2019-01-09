5910 DELBURY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge front carport is a great find! Upon entry you are greeted by a huge formal living room with lots of natural lighting! After passing through the living room you come to a family room featuring hardwood laminate flooring, direct access to the backyard, built-in bookshelves & a serving bar that connects to the kitchen! Creating your favorite recipes is a real treat in the classic kitchen equipped with tile flooring, laminate countertops, mosaic tile backsplash & cabinets that provide ample storage space! Just off the kitchen is a light filled breakfast area perfect for early morning meals! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with hardwood laminate floors, a walk-in closet & a bathroom with tile flooring! All three secondary bedrooms feature hardwood laminate floors! Home also has a large backyard with plenty of green space & a built-in storage shed that is wired for electricity! Yard care & Pest control included!