5835 E Post Oak Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28bbede073 ---- Newer construction! Location - End unit in a gated community Centrally located in the heart of Houston surrounded by a variety of dining options, community parks and museums. Less than a mile to Loop 610, Interstate 10, Hwy 290 MarqE Entertainment Center, The Galleria, The Medical Center and Downtown are just minutes away. Details - This homes feature 3 stories, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, soaring ceilings, iron staircases, Bosch appliances, hardwood floors thru-out, marble floors in baths. This address really boasts of luxury and ease of living. Upon entry into the neighborhood, you pass waterfalls & palm trees. Washer, Dryer and 2 zone Stainless Steel Wine refrigerator included. Soaking tub & stand in shower in master. Additional fees that covers water, trash, and community landscaping. Awty International School is less than a mile away and Memorial park & Heights are just minutes away! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Gas Range Stainless Appliances Three Stories Wine Fridge Wrought Iron Staircase