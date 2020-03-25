All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
5835 E Post Oak Ln
5835 E Post Oak Ln

5835 E Post Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5835 E Post Oak Ln, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28bbede073 ---- Newer construction! Location - End unit in a gated community Centrally located in the heart of Houston surrounded by a variety of dining options, community parks and museums. Less than a mile to Loop 610, Interstate 10, Hwy 290 MarqE Entertainment Center, The Galleria, The Medical Center and Downtown are just minutes away. Details - This homes feature 3 stories, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, soaring ceilings, iron staircases, Bosch appliances, hardwood floors thru-out, marble floors in baths. This address really boasts of luxury and ease of living. Upon entry into the neighborhood, you pass waterfalls & palm trees. Washer, Dryer and 2 zone Stainless Steel Wine refrigerator included. Soaking tub & stand in shower in master. Additional fees that covers water, trash, and community landscaping. Awty International School is less than a mile away and Memorial park & Heights are just minutes away! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Gas Range Stainless Appliances Three Stories Wine Fridge Wrought Iron Staircase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have any available units?
5835 E Post Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have?
Some of 5835 E Post Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 E Post Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5835 E Post Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 E Post Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 E Post Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln offer parking?
No, 5835 E Post Oak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5835 E Post Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 5835 E Post Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 5835 E Post Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 E Post Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 E Post Oak Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

