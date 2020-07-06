All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5818 Melanite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5818 Melanite St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:01 PM

5818 Melanite St

5818 Melanite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5818 Melanite Street, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 Bdr / 1.5 Bath Available for immediate Move-in - Remodeled 3 Bdr / 1.5 Bath in quiet neighborhood with large backyard. All new appliances. New carpet in 2 bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of home. Completely fenced in yard/house with driveway gate.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4999416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Melanite St have any available units?
5818 Melanite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 Melanite St have?
Some of 5818 Melanite St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Melanite St currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Melanite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Melanite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 Melanite St is pet friendly.
Does 5818 Melanite St offer parking?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not offer parking.
Does 5818 Melanite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Melanite St have a pool?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Melanite St have accessible units?
No, 5818 Melanite St does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Melanite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Melanite St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Cedars at Ellington
950 FM 1959 Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston