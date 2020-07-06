5818 Melanite St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Remodeled 3 Bdr / 1.5 Bath Available for immediate Move-in - Remodeled 3 Bdr / 1.5 Bath in quiet neighborhood with large backyard. All new appliances. New carpet in 2 bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of home. Completely fenced in yard/house with driveway gate.



No Cats Allowed



