Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse tennis court

Location location!Beautiful condominium for lease right on 290 and Pinemont! This condo is a 2/2, located in the second floor of a two story building. Completely remodeled and ready to move in! All the bedrooms are great size with great closet space. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter tops. Cozy fireplace, balcony, club house, tennis courts and much more. Call us today for a private showing.