5603 Balbo St.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:02 AM

5603 Balbo St.

5603 Balbo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Balbo Street, Houston, TX 77091
Acres Home

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
- Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a corner lot in the Heighland Heights Annex subdivision. Open concept living room. Spacious living area and connected to kitchen. Laundry room in home. Easy access to I-45, Hwy 290, Loop 610.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5501546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Balbo St. have any available units?
5603 Balbo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5603 Balbo St. currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Balbo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Balbo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 Balbo St. is pet friendly.
Does 5603 Balbo St. offer parking?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not offer parking.
Does 5603 Balbo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Balbo St. have a pool?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Balbo St. have accessible units?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Balbo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 Balbo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 Balbo St. does not have units with air conditioning.

