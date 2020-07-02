5526 Darling Street

Amenities
Located in the heart of highly desired Cottage Grove, this charming and spacious three-story home offers an open concept living area, high ceilings, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, engineered wood floors, granite countertops, an oversized master retreat with a spa-like ensuite bath, and great natural light! This home has been meticulously maintained, upgraded, and is move-in ready! Close proximity to all major freeways, downtown, Memorial Park, and neighborhood walking trails. All appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the home. Never flooded.