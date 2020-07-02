5526 Darling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located in the heart of highly desired Cottage Grove, this charming and spacious three-story home offers an open concept living area, high ceilings, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, engineered wood floors, granite countertops, an oversized master retreat with a spa-like ensuite bath, and great natural light! This home has been meticulously maintained, upgraded, and is move-in ready! Close proximity to all major freeways, downtown, Memorial Park, and neighborhood walking trails. All appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the home. Never flooded.