Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5526 Darling Street

5526 Darling Street · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Darling Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in the heart of highly desired Cottage Grove, this charming and spacious three-story home offers an open concept living area, high ceilings, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, engineered wood floors, granite countertops, an oversized master retreat with a spa-like ensuite bath, and great natural light! This home has been meticulously maintained, upgraded, and is move-in ready! Close proximity to all major freeways, downtown, Memorial Park, and neighborhood walking trails. All appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the home. Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Darling Street have any available units?
5526 Darling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 Darling Street have?
Some of 5526 Darling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Darling Street currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Darling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Darling Street pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Darling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5526 Darling Street offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Darling Street offers parking.
Does 5526 Darling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 Darling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Darling Street have a pool?
No, 5526 Darling Street does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Darling Street have accessible units?
No, 5526 Darling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Darling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Darling Street has units with dishwashers.

